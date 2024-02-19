Explore travels of George Washington at Museum of American Revolution in Philadelphia

Explore the travels of George Washington at the Museum of the American Revolution

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A new exhibit at the Museum of American Revolution in Philadelphia explores the travels of America's first president, George Washington.

The "Witness to Revolution: The Unlikely Travels of Washington's Tent" is now open at the Old City museum.

The exhibition brings together more than 100 artifacts from across the country and tells the stories of the people who helped preserve them.

The Museum of American Revolution opened in 2017. Scott Stephenson, the museum's president and CEO, said over 1 million people have seen Washington's war tent since its opening. The museum houses the tent on its second floor.

Stephenson said the special exhibition, "Witness to Revolution: The Unlikely Travels of Washington's Tent," honors everyone who has helped preserve the original sleeping office tent of the U.S.'s first commander-in-chief.

"We thought for the special exhibition, we'd pull together all the generations, the story of the travel of that object and all the generations," Stephenson said, "all of the diverse people who had been involved in its use during the Revolutionary War but then its preservation until the founding of the museum."

"Witness to Revolution" opened Friday and will be at the museum until Jan. 5, 2025.

Ticket information can be found on the museum's website.