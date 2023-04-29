General Mills recalls four bleached, unbleached Gold Medal flour

Recalled issued for some types of Gold Medal flour

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A recall has been issued for a popular flour brand. General Mills says salmonella was detected during the sampling of a five-pound bag of Gold Medal flour.

The bags of two, five, and 10-pound bleached and unbleached all-purpose flour have a better if used date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024.

Other types of Gold Medal flour are not affected.

The bacteria dies when the flour is cooked or baked but you could get sick eating foods that contain raw flour.