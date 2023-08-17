Gasometer structure along I-95 in Port Richmond being demolished

Steel gas structure near I-95 in Port Richmond being demolished

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A big steel structure you might have seen alongside I-95 is now being demolished.

The round cage-like structure is called Gas Holder No. 11. It was built in 1954 and towered over the city's Port Richmond neighborhood - also a great landmark for those highway exits.

Philadelphia Gas Works says the 212-foot tall tank once controlled the pressure of natural gas in the city's gas mains until it was decommissioned in 2021.

The site is at PGW's Richmond Liquefied Natural Gas Processing Plant on Venango Street off Delaware Avenue.