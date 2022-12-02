Gas prices now lower than before Russia's invasion of Ukraine

U.S. economy grows despite surging inflation U.S. economy grew in third quarter despite surging inflation 07:07

Americans are now paying less for gasoline than they did before Russia invaded Ukraine in February as fuel prices continue to drop amid slowing demand across the globe.

The average price for a gallon of gas is now $3.44, or less than the average $3.54 per gallon that motorists paid the week of February 21, when Russia began its military campaign in Ukraine, according to data from AAA.

Locally, gas prices continue to drop. Here is a look at the average price per gallon in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware according to AAA.

Pennsylvania's gas average is $3.44 today, down 3 cents overnight and down 13 cents in the last week

The Philadelphia (5-county) area gas average is $3.84 today, down 2 cents overnight and down 10 cents in the last week

New Jersey's gas average is $3.63 today, down 3 cents overnight and down 12 cents in the last week

South Jersey's gas average is $3.58 today, down 3 cents overnight and down 12 cents in the last week

Delaware's gas average is $3.44 today, down 2 cents overnight and down 12 cents in the last week

Dover's gas average is $3.45 today, down a penny overnight and down 8 cents in the last week

Russia's invasion of Ukraine contributed to a sharp spike in gas prices earlier this year, pushing prices at the pump to an all-time high of $5.02 a gallon on June 14. The combination of high gas prices with rising costs for everything from food to automobiles juiced inflation to a 40-year high in 2022, eroding many Americans' purchasing power and pinching their wallets.

But gas prices have fallen sharply in recent weeks amid a slowdown in demand for the commodity, as well as fears about economic shutdowns across the globe, according to AAA. China, for instance, continues to rely on shutdowns to contain COVID outbreaks, although recent protests in that country have prompted some signals that it may shift from its "zero-COVID" policies.

Real life chart of #gasprices in 2022 pic.twitter.com/TycTmtmetr — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) December 1, 2022

Gas prices may have more room to fall in the coming weeks, according to GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan. Prices are dropping "under heavy selling pressure as China sees protests for its zero-Covid policies, shut downs of major cities, and U.S. demand comes under seasonal pressure," he noted in a November 28 blog post.

"It's entirely possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, which would be a huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump," he added.

The dip in gas prices was touted by the Biden administration, which on Wednesday tweeted that the decline is "adding up to real savings for American families."

Gas Update:



The national average price of a gallon of gas is now under $3.50 for the first time since February. This continued decline in prices is adding up to real savings for American families. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 30, 2022

Still, prices remain higher than they were a year earlier — just barely. On December 1, 2021, motorists paid $3.39 a gallon on average at the pump, according to AAA. That's only about 2.4% less than the average cost at the pump today.