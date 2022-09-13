Watch CBS News
Gas prices may take U-turn after EU stops buying Russian oil

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Experts warn gas prices could go up again this winter
Experts warn gas prices could go up again this winter 00:29

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Gas prices continue to fall after hitting record highs in June. But experts warn that those prices could take a U-turn.

Treasury secretary Janet Yellen says it is possible prices at the pump could jump again this winter. That's because the European Union is going to stop buying Russian oil which could drive up demand for fuel.

Yellen says the United States is working on a way to try to cap prices to limit the spikes from trickling down to you.

In the Philadelphia region, you can expect to pay $3.86 for a gallon of regular, down about 2 cents from Monday.

In South Jersey, you'll pay about $3.66, and in Delaware $3.40.

