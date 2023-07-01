Gas prices about a dollar lower this July 4 weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- According to AAA, gas prices across the nation have dropped significantly since last year. The average price is now $3.54 a gallon, whereas last year it was $4.87.

Locally, Pennsylvania drivers can expect to pay about $3.69 a gallon to fill up. For New Jersey drivers, it's $3.43 a gallon. And Delaware comes in with the lowest price in the tri-state region at $3.39 per gallon.

Lower gas demand amid increasing supply has helped to limit pump price increases. If demand remains low, pump prices will likely continue to decline through next week.