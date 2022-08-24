Watch CBS News
Local News

Gas prices in United States have dropped for 71 straight days

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Gas prices have dropped for 71 straight days
Gas prices have dropped for 71 straight days 00:37

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There's a new kind of record at the pump, and it's the kind you'll like. Gas prices have dropped 71 days in a row

That's the second-longest streak in nearly 20 years. 

Prices hit a record high of $5.02 on June 14.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas has dropped every single day since then.

As of Wednesday morning, the national average for regular gas is $3.88 a gallon.

Drivers in the Philly region are paying more than the national average for regular gas.

The average price in southeastern Pennsylvania is now $4.21.

In South Jersey, it's $3.99. And in northern Delaware, it's $3.80 a gallon.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 7:40 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.