Gas prices in United States have dropped for 71 straight days
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There's a new kind of record at the pump, and it's the kind you'll like. Gas prices have dropped 71 days in a row
That's the second-longest streak in nearly 20 years.
Prices hit a record high of $5.02 on June 14.
According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas has dropped every single day since then.
As of Wednesday morning, the national average for regular gas is $3.88 a gallon.
Drivers in the Philly region are paying more than the national average for regular gas.
The average price in southeastern Pennsylvania is now $4.21.
In South Jersey, it's $3.99. And in northern Delaware, it's $3.80 a gallon.
