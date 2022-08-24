Gas prices in United States have dropped for 71 straight days

Gas prices have dropped for 71 straight days

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There's a new kind of record at the pump, and it's the kind you'll like. Gas prices have dropped 71 days in a row

That's the second-longest streak in nearly 20 years.

Prices hit a record high of $5.02 on June 14.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas has dropped every single day since then.

As of Wednesday morning, the national average for regular gas is $3.88 a gallon.

Drivers in the Philly region are paying more than the national average for regular gas.

The average price in southeastern Pennsylvania is now $4.21.

In South Jersey, it's $3.99. And in northern Delaware, it's $3.80 a gallon.