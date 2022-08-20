Watch CBS News
Local News

Gas prices continue to fall in NJ, around nation

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices continue to fall in New Jersey and around the nation amid lower crude oil prices and lower-than-usual demand as the end of the summer driving season approaches.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.10, down 10 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.19 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.91, down six cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.17 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say falling prices at the pump may eventually lure more drivers back onto the road, but that hasn't happened yet — instead, many are waiting for prices to fall further before resuming their usual driving habits.

First published on August 20, 2022 / 12:15 PM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.