Gas leak in Trenton forces residents to evacuate home

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – A gas leak is forcing nearly two dozen people out of their homes in Trenton. PSEG is at the scene working to fix the leak.

This is happening on the 100 block of Fulton Street.

Crews responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Sunday.

CBS News Philadelphia was told 23 people are staying at a community center.

"They have good spirits and the kids are playing, or trying to. So everything is under control," Maria Richardson, Trenton's acting director of health and human services, said.

Crews are expected to have the problem resolved sometime Monday morning.

CBS3 Staff
First published on February 6, 2023 / 5:17 AM

