Coaching change can't slow Garnet Valley's football dominance

GLEN MILLS, Pa. (CBS) -- Garnet Valley is one of the most successful high school programs in the Philadelphia area over the past 20 years, so it shouldn't surprise anyone the Jaguars are off to an 11-0 start after an overtime win against Spring-Ford last week.

What is a surprise, though, is the Jaguars have done it with a new head coach.

"I would say it was a smooth transition strictly because of the senior class," head coach Eric Van Wyk said. "They bought into everything I expressed to them. It could have gone one way or the other, but these guys completely bought into Garnet Valley football, the beliefs that we have here, and I've been very fortunate because of that, because of the senior class and of how they acted toward me at the start."

The players have their coach's back 100% because, like them, Van Wyk played here too.

"I don't think we skipped a beat at all. Our culture and philosophy has almost stayed the same," Garnet Valley quarterback Matt Mesaros said. "He played here a couple of years ago, a lot of years ago, and he knows what we're all about."'

Eric Van Wyk is in his first season as Garnet Valley's head coach and has the Jaguars 11-0 heading into Friday night's game against Downingtown East.

"Coach Van Wyk has just done a great job of keeping everything pretty much the same with our philosophy," linebacker and running back Joseph Checchio said, "and what we believe in at Garnet Valley."

Garnet Valley is on a big-time streak, having won 32 consecutive games against District 1 opponents.

Up next is mighty Downingtown East, one of the Jaguars' toughest opponents yet.

"Each week is the same," Checchio said. "We never underestimate our opponents. We know they got some guys and we're really locking in this week."

"No matter who our opponent is, we treat them like they're the best team we're ever going to face no matter what," Mesaros said, "and we prepare the same way. Our game plan, we always put so much time into it."

"Do we have goals? Certainly," Van Wyk said. "We had a goal to win the first game. We had a goal to win the Central League, but right now, our goal is to just give our best effort against Downingtown East, and if things go well, we'll look forward past that."