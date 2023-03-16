QB Gardner Minshew agrees to terms with Indianapolis Colts: report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Minshew Mania is heading to Indianapolis.

Former Eagles backup quarterback Gardner Minshew agreed to terms with the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year contract worth $3.5 million, according to NFL Network.

The deal can reportedly be worth up to $5.5 million. There are low thresholds on very reachable incentives, according to the NFL Network.

The deal reunites Minshew with former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, who took the head coaching job with the Colts following Philadelphia's Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Minshew, a sixth-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Washington State, played in five total games for the Eagles this past season as a backup to Jalen Hurts.

Minshew was acquired from the Jaguars in exchange for a conditional 2022 sixth-round draft pick ahead of the 2021 season.

Minshew started two games vs. the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints while Hurts was sidelined with a shoulder injury and lost both games.

Overall, Minshew had 663 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions with a passer rating of 83.4 in the 2022 season.

The Colts have the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft and are in the market for a starting quarterback after cutting Matt Ryan.

Minshew will most likely serve as the backup to whoever the Colts select this April.