Garbage truck goes up in flames, explodes in Bristol Township

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- It was a dramatic scene in Bristol Township when a garbage truck went up in flames.

This unfolded on Rolling Lane in Levittown Monday morning.

Fire officials say the truck, which is fueled by propane, was engulfed when they arrived.

Officials also say there were multiple explosions before crews got the fire under control.

There's no word right now on how the fire started.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 7:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

