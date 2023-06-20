Garbage truck goes up in flames, explodes in Bristol Township

Garbage truck goes up in flames in Bristol Township

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- It was a dramatic scene in Bristol Township when a garbage truck went up in flames.

This unfolded on Rolling Lane in Levittown Monday morning.

Fire officials say the truck, which is fueled by propane, was engulfed when they arrived.

Officials also say there were multiple explosions before crews got the fire under control.

There's no word right now on how the fire started.