New Jersey man arrested for allegedly stabbing Galloway Township police officer in face

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A 30-year-old Atlantic County man was arrested after allegedly assaulting two police officers and stabbing one in the face, according to Galloway Township police. Keith Kiminski was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and resisting arrest, police said.

Galloway Township police responded to a home on the 300 block of Cresson Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving several 911 phone calls that were then hung up.

Police said officers spoke with Kiminski's mother, who told them her son had a knife. Body camera video showed Kiminski then exited the home and attacked the two responding officers.

Officer Erik Tarnow was stabbed on the right side of his face with a folding pocket knife, police said.

Kiminski and Tarnow and his partner Officer Hunter Thomas then fought on the ground until backup arrived, according to police.

Police said both officers were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, where Tarnow underwent surgery and is currently recovering.

Thomas was treated for a head injury and released Sunday night.

Kiminski is currently being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.