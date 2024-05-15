Ducklings stranded in storm drain reunited with mother in New Jersey

Funeral for NJ trooper, resources for victims of Philadelphia fire and more stories | Digital Brief

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - As good "duck" would have it, a concerned resident in Galloway Township, New Jersey, helped reunite several ducklings stuck in a storm drain with their mother, according to police.

Police say a neighbor reported that several ducklings had fallen into a storm drain as the mother duck "nervously paced above," the department wrote on Facebook.

Officers responded to the scene but were not equipped to open the storm drain.

"But we knew who to call," police wrote.

𝙋𝙪𝙗𝙡𝙞𝙘 𝙒𝙤𝙧𝙠𝙨 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙨𝙩! A concerned citizen called to advise several ducklings had fallen into a storm drain and... Posted by Galloway Township Police Department on Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Enter Matt Ayers, the director of Galloway Township's Public Works department.

Ayers came to the rescue, flipping over the storm drain and fishing out the ducklings with a net, according to police.

Police did not specify exactly how many ducklings were rescued, but the story had a happy ending.

"After what was surely a very anxious hour apart, Mama and her brood were reunited and walked off to safety," police wrote.