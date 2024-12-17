Watch CBS News
Smoke, hole in the roof after fire at Galloway Township, New Jersey home

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Crews were on the scene of a fire that left a visible hole in the roof of a home in Atlantic County, New Jersey on Tuesday.

The home is on the 200 block of West Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Township.

The Galloway Township Police Department asked drivers to avoid the road between Duerer Street and Pomona Road. Detours are in place at those intersections.

We've reached out to authorities for more information on what started the fire and if anyone was injured.

