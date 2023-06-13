Eagles legend Vince Papale on why underdog story "Invincible" still resonates

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- He now lives in Florida, but Vince Papale will forever be Philly. The Eagles legend is back in town for motivational speaking engagements, which he loves.

"It's like game day," Papale said. "I woke up this morning and knew something was going on. Obviously, I'm going to talk about overcoming obstacles, what it takes to be invincible and forming an invincible team because I always look at a business as looking at a team. Teamwork makes the dream work."

The 77-year-old knows a thing or two about being invincible, being a real-life Rocky.

Back in 2006, Disney made a movie based on his life. You know, the one where as a 30-year-old Delco native and season ticket holder, he made the Eagles' roster following a series of tryouts.

Seventeen years since "Invincible" came out, the movie still resonates.

"Right now more than anything with everything going on," Papale said, "people are getting knocked all over the place. People are looking for something. It gives that same message, the impossible dream. They did it right. It's got a beautiful Philly flair.

And not only that but Papale and A-list star Mark Wahlberg will forever be linked for obvious reasons.

Papale says the two still keep in touch, and that Wahlberg nailed it.

"It's pretty crazy and he was great to work with," Papale said, "and I really didn't know much about him. Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. I said this guy's an athlete."

So Papale can handle Hollywood and the NFL…

But could he handle a Gallen of Questions?

What's more difficult, preparing for a football game or a motivational speech?

Papale: "I think preparing for a speech. The football came easy."

Favorite athlete to watch right now?



Papale: "Right now, I think it's got to be Jalen Hurts."

Teammate who taught you the most about football?



Papale: "Well Dennis Franks the late, may he Rest In Peace. And Ron Jaworski, one of the best teammates ever."

The full Gallen of Questions podcast can be watched in the video player above.