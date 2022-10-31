Gaetano's Pizza & Steaks in Clifton Heights closing its doors

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) - Between the World Series game in Philly on Monday, plus kids trick-or-treating for Halloween, take-out restaurants are overwhelmed.

Many say one of the best places to order from is Gaetano's Pizza & Steaks in Clifton Heights.

With so much going on in Philly sports and Halloween at the height of this pizza shop's season, they are taking orders only until they sell out because it's closing its doors for good on Monday.

Phones have been ringing off the hook all day at Gaetano's as owner Margie Demore prepares to close for good.

"Halloween is always a busy day. And unfortunately, today is our last day of being in business," Demore said.

Customers rushed in to order their favorite pizza when its doors opened Monday.

"It's delicious. It's one of the best around in my opinion," John Wark said.

"Barry Walsh said, "It's the cheese, it's the crust. It's a great pie."

But Demore is stepping down because she says she has to for her health.

"I have stage four breast cancer. I was diagnosed three and a half years ago, so at any time I can stop responding to treatment. I wanted to have all my ducks in a row before any of that happens," Demore said.

She took over from the previous owners about five years ago but has worked here long before that. She's been making pizza here for nearly 30 years.

"I love my job. I love the customers," Demore said.

A lot has changed over the decades.

The demand has changed. The prices have changed for the ingredients.

But the recipe for their homemade sauce has stayed the same for all these years. And so has her appreciation for her customers who lined up outside her door before she even opened.

"Oh my gosh, I feel loved. You know this is our customers. This is why I do this," Demore said.

She also has a message for the World Series.

"Go Phillies!" Demore said.

A sign on the door of Gaetano's says, "Thank you for your support...We will miss you. "

So will so many people who love to eat here.