Future & Metro Boomin will make a stop in Philadelphia for "We Trust You Tour" this August

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "If young Metro don't trust you..." After the surprise release of "WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU" last Friday, Future and Metro Boomin are bringing the vibes to Philadelphia for the "We Trust You Tour" on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at the Wells Fargo Center.

In the center of rap controversy with an alleged beef with Drake, the dynamic duo's tour will start on July 30 in Kansas City, Missouri, and end on Sept. 9 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Future and friends made a stop in Philly last February for the "One Big Party" tour.

General on-sale tickets will be available starting Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m. There is a Cash App presale ahead of the general sale on Wednesday, April 17 through Thursday, April 18 starting at 10 a.m. Those with the Cash App Card will get a 20% instant discount on tour merch, according to the release.

There are various VIP packages for the tour. Some of the packages include premium tickets, a photo op in front of the stage, access to the VIP Lounge, a specially designed VIP gift item and more.

Here are the We Trust You Tour 2024 dates:

Tue Jul 30 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Wed Jul 31 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Fri Aug 02 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Sat Aug 03 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza * [* Festival Date]

Sun Aug 04 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Aug 06 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thu Aug 08 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat Aug 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sun Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Tue Aug 13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Aug 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Thu Aug 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sat Aug 17 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Aug 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Thu Aug 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Fri Aug 23 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Sat Aug 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Aug 25 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Tue Aug 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Aug 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Fri Aug 30 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Aug 31 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

Tue Sep 03 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Wed Sep 04 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri Sep 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Sep 07 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Mon Sep 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Grammy-award-winning rapper Future has dozens of multi-platinum certifications under his belt and reached rarified air as one of only a handful of rappers to achieve Diamond status, according to the release. The Atlanta native also has made history as "the first artist to release two Billboard Top 200 number ones in consecutive weeks." He won his first Grammy for "Best Rap Performance" for "King's Dead" with Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, and James Blake.

The man with a distinctive sound, St. Louis native and Grammy award-winning producer, Metro Boomin, carries the title of "Highest-Streaming Producer," according to the release. Diamond-certified with many hits under his belt such as "Bad and Boujee" by Migos, "Congratulations" by Post Malone, "Mask Off" by Future and plenty more, Metro Boomin had three No. 1 debuts on the Billboard 200 with his solo debut album "Not All Heroes Wear Capes." He is also the brains behind the official soundtrack for "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse."