Fuel truck catches fire near Terminal A at Philadelphia International Airport

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia fire officials responded to a fire at the Philadelphia International Airport Wednesday. The fire department said a fuel truck was burning near Terminal A.

It started just before 4:30 p.m. A video posted to social media shows a cloud of dark smoke coming from the tarmac.

The fire has since been put out but the fuel truck is pretty charred from the flames.

No one was injured and officials said airport operations weren't impacted.

First published on August 23, 2023 / 6:27 PM

