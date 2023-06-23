Bags of frozen fruit recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Frozen fruit recalled over listeria contamination Frozen fruit recalled due to possible listeria contamination 00:24

Plastic bags of frozen fruit have been recalled due to a possible listeria contamination. The FDA announced a voluntary recall of several products like 16 oz. Great Value frozen fruit bags, which are sold at Walmart in at least 30 states.

The Whole Foods brand 365 Organic has also been impacted and bags of 365 Organic tropical fruit medley, pineapple chunks, organic whole strawberries, organic slice strawberries and organic blackberries and bananas that were sold nationwide are being recalled.

Which products recalled for listeria concerns were sold in Pa., N.J. and Del.?

These are the recalls that mention states in the Philadelphia region:

Walmart's Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries and Great Value Mango Chunks sold in Pennsylvania from Jan. 19, 2023 to June 13, 2023.

Trader Joe's Organic Tropical Fruit Blend distributed to distribution centers and stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware from March 28, 2023 to April 11, 2023.

Organic Tropical Fruit Blend distributed to distribution centers and stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware from March 28, 2023 to April 11, 2023. Aldi's Season's Choice Tropical Blend distributed in Pennsylvania from Oct. 11, 2022 to May 22, 2023.

Additionally, Whole Foods and Target's recalls affect products that were distributed nationwide.

Sunrise Growers Inc., a subsidiary of SunOpta Inc., issued the voluntary recall of these products because fruits provided by a third-party supplier may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause nausea, diarrhea, fever and other symptoms that last a short term for people who are healthy.

These infections, however, can be deadly for people with weakened immune systems or young children and the elderly. A listeria infection could also cause pregnant women to miscarry.

The FDA urges people who are concerned about a listeria infection to contact a doctor. As of Wednesday, there were no recorded illnesses caused by this possible listeria recall.

The recall includes bags of Great Value fruit mix, dark sweet cherries, and mango chunks sold at Walmart.

Frozen fruit bags from the brand Good & Gather that are sold at Target and distributed nationwide are also being recalled, as are bags of Season's Choice tropical blend, sold at Aldi, and Best Choice pitted red tart cherries, sold at AWG.

For specific product information, distribution dates and sale locations, check the FDA website.

Earlier this month, the FDA announced it was expanding a recall of frozen strawberries as the agency investigated hepatitis A infections linked to frozen organic strawberries imported from Baja California, Mexico. Those products were sold at Walmart, HEB and Costco. For more information on that recall, which began in February, visit the FDA website.