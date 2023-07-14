Disruptive passengers divert Frontier flight out of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Frontier Airlines flight out of Philadelphia International Airport on Friday had to be diverted due to disruptive passengers. Frontier Flight 2143 from Philadelphia to Las Vegas diverted to Denver on Tuesday night.

Witnesses said two women caught on video were disruptive and yelling at each other, even after they were separated by the flight crew.

Frontier says the two passengers were traveling together. When they got off the plane, they were met at the gate by law enforcement.

Causing a disturbance on a plane is a federal crime.