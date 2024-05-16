Frontier Airlines announces nonstop service from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Travelers looking to head to the other side of the Commonwealth can now do so!

Frontier Airlines announced on Thursday that beginning today they are offering nonstop, twice-daily service from Pittsburgh International Airport to Philadelphia International Airport.

The airline will also offer nonstop service three times daily to Dallas-Fort Worth beginning today.

They will also offer four times weekly, nonstop service to Atlanta and Raleigh Durham beginning on May 17.

"This is a great day for consumers in the greater Pittsburgh area," said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design, at Frontier Airlines. "Whether seeking a convenient commuting option for a quick day trip or planning a longer excursion to some of America's most iconic destinations, we are thrilled to offer these affordable and convenient options for area residents."

In recognition of the new nonstop services, Frontier is offering fares as low as $59.

Travelers can learn more on Frontier's website at this link.