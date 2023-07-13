Front Street Walls program returns with 4 new murals in Fishtown

You can now see 4 vibrant murals in Philadelphia's Fishtown section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four new vibrant murals, part of the Front Street Walls program, are now part of Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood. The program is back for the first time in five years to showcase the work of up-and-coming artists.

Mural Arts Philadelphia held a dedication ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the murals meant to beautify a noisy neighborhood.

"We're so excited," Front Street Walls curator Conrad Benner said. "I mean, this has been a year in the work."

The murals replaced older works of art on the side of the Goldie Falafel building on Front Street for the past five years. It was a competitive process that had more than 327 artists apply.

Benner picked the four winners.

"It was tough," Benner said. "It took me about three weeks to nail it down to the four that we got to."

Iris Barbee Pendergrass painted an image of herself with flower eyes to encourage women to embrace their femininity.

"This mural is like a self-portrait, more of like a love letter to myself," she said, "to just be gentle with yourself."

Justin "El Toro" Nagtalon painted cartoon candies to encourage others to embrace their silly side.

"There's a lot of seriousness going on in the world," Nagtalon said, "but I don't think we should forget about having fun."

Emily White painted a leopard trapped in a scuba helmet to symbolize the troubled relationship between humans and animals.

"I'm trying to show a dark message in a fun way," White said.

And UNAPXLXGETIQ painted the word "hope" in primary colors.

"The message of it, at the core of it," he said, "is the healing journey of humans."

It's a win-win for emerging artists to make a name for themselves -- and for the community to enjoy.

The murals are rotating, which means they'll be painted over and replaced with new murals every summer.