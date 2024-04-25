Watch CBS News
Man shot under Market-Frankford Line in Northern Liberties, police say

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot Thursday morning in Northern Liberties, Philadelphia police said.

Around 8 a.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of North Front Street, just south of Girard Avenue, for a report of a shooting.

Police found a 55-year-old man who had been shot in the stomach and back.

Officers rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he's listed in critical condition.

Police in the 26th District as well as the Shooting Investigation Group were at the scene investigating. Front Street was blocked off and traffic was being diverted due to the investigation.

No one has been arrested and no weapon was found. 

