Friday the 13th: How many are there in 2023?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We have some good and bad news for anyone who is superstitious.

There are only two Friday the 13ths in 2023 and we are getting the first out of the way on Jan. 13. But many of you may be wondering when the second spooky Friday is.

Well, we have some eerie news for you.

The last Friday the 13th of 2023 is in the spookiest month of the year: October. This might not be a good sign for people who get creeped out by the day.

Did you know there is a name for someone scared of Friday the 13th?

The word for fear of Friday the 13th is a little difficult to say. It's called paraskevidekatriaphobia.

For those of you who don't know, here are some things someone who is superstitious will avoid doing on Friday the 13th: