Friday night lights return to an Olney football team after their field was vandalized

Friday night lights return to an Olney football team after their field was vandalized

Friday night lights return to an Olney football team after their field was vandalized

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Olney Eagles are back on the gridiron after their field was vandalized. Now they can practice and play at night on their own fields.

It gives Friday night lights a whole new meaning.

"We had kids in the dark for a long time," coach Kevin Webb said.

The lights at the Olney Eagle's football fields shine brighter than ever.

The team was back to practice at their home field after copper wiring was stolen from 9 floodlights earlier this month.

"So exciting because when we didn't have no lights we were devastated because when the quarterback tried to throw us the ball we couldn't see," one of the players said.

To get practice in the team would travel to different fields or get creative with their cars.

"We had the coaches actually pulled up their headlights on their cars to shine the field so we could practice that day," Coach Quintin Hedgebeth said.

The damage was estimated at $55,000.

The team received funding from several organizations and help to rewire the lights.

Parents and coaches say having these fields lit up is bigger than football.

"It was terrible because what were the kids going to do? This was their outlet you know. and if they can't play football what are they going to get into," Karrien Perkins a parent said.

"This is real important because it keeps the kids off the streets. They love coming here. from the youngest to the oldest they live and enjoy practice with each other," Webb said.

And players are looking forward to some friendly competition.

The coaches also say the lights were fixed just in time for their homecoming tomorrow.