Friday Football Frenzy: Pennsylvania, New Jersey high school scores, September 23, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- Another week of Friday Football Frenzy and already our crews have featured 62 different high schools across three states. This week, we were in three states again. We begin in the city. Watch the video above for the highlights.

SEARCH FOR THE SCORE OF YOUR TEAM'S GAMES BELOW

PENNSYLVANIA SCORES

Aliquippa 19, West Allegheny 16

Altoona 28, Central Dauphin East 14

Annville-Cleona 27, Columbia 7

Archbishop Ryan 21, Archbishop Carroll 7

Armstrong 19, Hampton 6

Avonworth 45, South Park 6

Bangor 34, Wilson 7

Beaver Falls 22, Neshannock 0

Bedford 21, Central Cambria 0

Belle Vernon 21, Thomas Jefferson 7

Bellefonte 9, Philipsburg-Osceola 8

Belmont Charter 34, South Philadelphia 12

Berks Catholic 21, Donegal 9

Berlin-Brothersvalley 14, Windber 0

Bethel Park 36, Baldwin 7

Bishop Guilfoyle 56, Greater Johnstown 0

Blackhawk 33, Chartiers Valley 16

Bonner-Prendergast 49, Cardinal O'Hara 21

Burgettstown 14, Chartiers-Houston 8

Burrell 42, Yough 6

Butler 37, Erie 20

Cambria Heights 28, Purchase Line 7

Cambridge Springs 33, Iroquois 7

Camp Hill Trinity 26, Boiling Springs 14

Canon-McMillan 21, South Fayette 17

Carlisle 18, Chambersburg 7

Central Bucks East 16, Pennridge 13

Central Bucks West 35, North Penn 21

Central Columbia 20, Lewisburg 8

Central Martinsburg 39, Chestnut Ridge 14

Central Valley 54, New Castle 0

Charleroi 24, Jeannette 20

Cheltenham 34, Upper Darby 0

Clairton 20, Leechburg 13

Clarion Area 48, Bradford 7

Clearfield 42, Penns Valley 14

Coatesville 54, Unionville 7

Conemaugh Township 62, West Branch 52

Conestoga 28, Marple Newtown 27

Connellsville 20, Ringgold 6

Conrad Weiser 45, Octorara 7

Cornell 42, Carlynton 0

Coudersport 22, Cameron County 0

Crestwood 51, Williamsport 13

Curwensville 33, Everett 13

Dallas 45, Wyoming Valley West 14

Dallastown Area 35, Northeastern 21

Danville 49, Southern Columbia 14

Deer Lakes 9, Southmoreland 0

Delone 27, Littlestown 21

Downingtown East 41, Kennett 7

Dubois 24, Brookville 14

East Allegheny 42, Greensburg Salem 21

Easton 62, Allentown Allen 21

Eisenhower 35, Lakeview 13

Elizabeth Forward 42, Knoch 0

Elizabethtown 47, Twin Valley 42

Elk County Catholic 49, Otto-Eldred 6

Elwood City Riverside 28, Freedom Area 21

Emmaus 42, Bethlehem Catholic 12

Ephrata 28, Daniel Boone 20

Episcopal Academy 51, FW All Saints, Texas 10

Forest Hills 35, Bishop McCort 0

Fort Hill, Md. 49, Hollidaysburg 10

Fort Leboeuf 24, North East 21

Freeport 24, Mount Pleasant 6

Garden Spot 44, Fleetwood 0

Garnet Valley 20, Springfield 7

Gateway 28, Plum 26

General McLane 37, Corry 20

Glendale 28, North Star 0

Governor Mifflin 42, Muhlenberg 8

Great Valley 28, Academy Park 25

Grove City 22, Slippery Rock 21

Hamburg 35, Kutztown 7

Hanover 56, Fairfield 19

Harbor Creek 42, Girard 6

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 48, Cedar Cliff 7

Harriton 14, George School 0

Haverford 35, Archbishop Wood 11

Haverford 35, Radnor 14

Hazleton Area 42, West Scranton 7

Hempfield 17, Manheim Township 14

Hempfield Area 28, Penn-Trafford 17

Hershey 28, Milton Hershey 21

High School of the Future 36, Dobbins/Randolph 0

Highlands 31, Indiana 0

Homer-Center 13, Northern Cambria 7

Honesdale 34, Tunkhannock 0

Hopewell 20, Seton-LaSalle 6

Interboro 50, Oxford 21

Jefferson-Morgan 28, Bethlehem Center 14

Jenkintown def. Renaissance Academy, forfeit

Jersey Shore 63, Mifflinburg 24

Juniata 55, Halifax 0

Juniata Valley 14, Bellwood-Antis 10

Karns City 35, Moniteau 6

Kennard-Dale 37, West York 7

Lakeland 47, Old Forge 20

Lancaster Catholic 55, Northern Lebanon 20

Lansdale Catholic 10, Conwell Egan 0

Laurel 28, Union Area 22

Laurel Highlands 10, Greater Latrobe 7

Lower Dauphin 49, Red Land 3

Loyalsock 34, Williams Valley 29

MD School for the Deaf, Md. 42, Mercersburg Academy 24

Manheim Central 47, Warwick 13

Mapletown 42, Carmichaels 0

Marian Catholic 15, Pottsville Nativity 12

Marion Center 15, River Valley 12

Mars 51, Moon 7

McGuffey 63, Waynesburg Central 20

McKeesport 35, Trinity 6

Meadville 62, Conneaut Area 0

Mercer 45, Cochranton 0

Meyersdale 33, Conemaugh Valley 22

Mifflin County 14, Palmyra 0

Minersville 41, Panther Valley 21

Mohawk 31, New Brighton 6

Monessen 28, California 20

Montoursville 29, Bald Eagle Area 21

Moshannon Valley 21, Claysburg-Kimmel 14

Mount Carmel 41, Bloomsburg 7

Mount Union 56, Southern Huntingdon 45

Nazareth Area 42, Bethlehem Liberty 0

Neshaminy 26, Abington 0

New Oxford 27, York Suburban 18

North Allegheny 7, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 3

North Hills 27, Penn Hills 26

North Schuylkill 31, Northern Lehigh 0

Northampton 35, East Stroudsburg South 0

Northern Bedford 22, Tussey Mountain 6

Northgate 33, Summit Academy 0

Northwestern 21, Oil City 20

Northwestern Lehigh 35, Lehighton 14

Notre Dame-Green Pond 55, Palmerton 18

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 40, Fort Cherry 24

Palisades 49, Schuylkill Haven 14

Palumbo 34, Fels 8

Penn Charter 28, Father Judge 6

Penn Manor 36, Reading 7

Penns Manor 40, West Shamokin 0

Pennsbury 28, Central Bucks South 6

Perkiomen Valley 20, Owen J Roberts 13

Perry Traditional Academy 28, Brashear 20

Phoenixville 27, Upper Merion 20

Pine-Richland 61, Fox Chapel 14

Pittsburgh North Catholic 33, Kiski Area 21

Pleasant Valley 48, Pocono Mountain East 14

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 46, Lancaster McCaskey 0

Pocono Mountain West 43, East Stroudsburg North 12

Pottsgrove 27, Pottstown 7

Pottsville 19, Saucon Valley 14

Quakertown 16, Council Rock South 0

Redbank Valley 42, Ridgway 33

Reynolds 64, Maplewood 0

Richland 57, Somerset 25

Ridley 67, Penncrest 21

Riverside 41, Mahanoy Area 18

Riverview 18, Frazier 6

Rochester 22, Shenango 8

Rustin 28, Chichester 7

Saegertown 35, Union City 0

Schuylkill Valley 55, Pequea Valley 7

Scranton 35, North Pocono 0

Scranton Prep 20, Delaware Valley 13

Selinsgrove 35, Shikellamy 7

Seneca 46, Titusville 35

Seneca Valley 24, Mount Lebanon 6

Serra Catholic 47, Imani Christian Academy 12

Shady Side Academy 41, South Allegheny 0

Shadyside, Ohio 40, Brownsville 6

Shamokin 47, Central Mountain 28

Sharon 33, Wilmington 14

Sharpsville 14, Greenville 12

Solanco 41, Conestoga Valley 21

South Side 55, Quaker Valley 6

Southern Lehigh 22, Blue Mountain 18

Spring Grove 36, Eastern York 7

Spring-Ford 42, Boyertown 0

Springside Chestnut Hill 27, The Hill School 13

St. Francis, N.Y. 28, Erie Cathedral Prep 26

St. Marys 34, Punxsutawney 21

State College 19, Central Dauphin 8

Steel Valley 48, Ligonier Valley 0

Sto-Rox 52, Keystone Oaks 0

Stroudsburg 31, Allentown Dieruff 28

Susquenita 35, Line Mountain 21

Tamaqua 52, Salisbury 0

Towanda 41, Wellsboro 19

Tri-Valley 19, Executive Charter 18

Troy 32, Athens 7

Tyrone 14, Huntingdon 6

USO 36, Carrick 0

Union/AC Valley(FB) 37, Kane Area 19

United 24, Portage Area 14

United Valley 24, Portage Area 14

Upper Dauphin 41, Newport 20

Upper Dublin 47, Wissahickon 0

Upper St. Clair 17, Peters Township 10

Valley 20, Uniontown 13

Valley View 40, Pittston Area 12

Warrior Run 33, Northwest Area 19

Washington 62, Brentwood 7

Waverly, N.Y. 47, Cowanesque Valley 14

West Lawn Wilson 36, Cedar Crest 13

West Mifflin 31, Beaver Area 24, OT

West Perry 51, James Buchanan 8

Western Wayne 38, Carbondale 7

Whitehall 32, Parkland 31

Wilkes-Barre Area 35, Berwick 21

Woodland Hills 25, Norwin 0

Wyalusing 26, Montgomery 0

Wyoming Area 56, Hanover Area 14

York 46, Red Lion 14

NEW JERSEY SCORES

Allentown 21, Bordentown 14

Asbury Park 27, Point Pleasant Beach 14

Atlantic City 27, Deptford 16

Bergen Tech 14, Hopatcong 7

Bernards 17, Delaware Valley Regional 14

Bishop Eustace Prep 23, Princeton 6

Boonton 27, Parsippany 14

Brearley 26, Jonathan Dayton 0

Brick Memorial 47, Neptune 41, OT

Burlington Township 21, Rancocas Valley 14

Caldwell 16, West Essex 13

Carteret 48, North Plainfield 8

Cedar Grove 21, Immaculate Conception-Montclair 7

Cinnaminson 27, Delran 23

Collingswood def. Sterling, forfeit

Colonia 14, Woodbridge 13

Cresskill 29, St. Mary's-Rutherford 20

DePaul Catholic 44, Paramus Catholic 22

Delsea 26, Kingsway 21

Dickinson 14, North Bergen 12

Dumont 13, Paramus 8

Dwight-Englewood 44, Ferris 0

Eastside Paterson 34, Passaic 6

Edison 34, Franklin 7

Egg Harbor 32, Clearview Regional 19

Elmwood Park 21, Weehawken 19

Fort Lee 13, Newark East Side 12

Glen Ridge 28, Tenafly 14

Glen Rock 35, Lodi 7

Hackettstown 32, Whippany Park 0

Haddonfield 28, Woodbury 6

High Point 20, Sussex Tech 19

Highland 56, Absegami 0

Holy Spirit 28, St. Augustine 7

Hopewell Valley Central 6, Northern Burlington 0

Howell 28, Marlboro 14

Immaculata 63, Hoboken 6

Jackson Liberty 18, Manchester 14

Jefferson 28, Wallkill Valley 21

Johnson 14, Roselle 6

Kinnelon 28, North Warren 7

Lakeland 14, West Milford 6

Lenape 34, Eastern 0

Lower Cape May Regional 47, Wildwood 6

Madison 28, Pequannock 7

Mainland Regional 29, Hammonton 14

Manville 13, South Hunterdon 0

Mendham 33, Parsippany Hills 14

Metuchen 29, Belvidere 14

Middle Township 14, Gateway 0

Middlesex 43, Dunellen 42

Middletown North 17, Southern 0

Middletown South 24, Wall 6

Millburn 19, Belleville 8

Monroe 34, New Brunswick 28

Montgomery 41, Hamilton West 2

Montville 42, Morris Hills 7

Morris Catholic 21, Verona 14

Mountain Lakes 14, Hanover Park 7

Newton 52, Kittatinny 0

North Brunswick 22, Sayreville 0

Northern Highlands 31, Pascack Valley 6

Oakcrest 15, Moorestown 14

Ocean Township 39, Toms River South 0

Old Bridge 24, East Brunswick 7

Old Tappan 41, Bergenfield 0

Palmyra 34, New Egypt 12

Park Ridge 34, Hawthorne 0

Pascack Hills 41, Indian Hills 0

Passaic Valley 45, Nutley 0

Paul VI 36, Clayton 0

Phillipsburg 34, Hillsborough 0

Point Pleasant Boro 39, Raritan 0

Ramsey 42, Ridgefield Park 20

Randolph 42, Chatham 14

Red Bank Catholic 14, Donovan Catholic 7

Red Bank Regional 13, Brick Memorial 6

Ridge 35, Hunterdon Central 7

Ridgewood 12, Passaic Tech 7

River Dell 42, Demarest 20

Roselle Park 42, Highland Park 13

Roxbury 24, Warren Hills 7

Rumson-Fair Haven 14, Manalapan 10

Rutherford 40, Garfield 15

Schalick 56, Pennsville Memorial 21

Secaucus 14, Manchester Regional 0

Seneca 28, Hightstown 7

Shore Regional 27, Keyport 0

South Brunswick 14, Piscataway 13

South Plainfield 48, J.P. Stevens 22

St. John Vianney 32, Manasquan 0

St. Joseph-Hammonton 14, Willingboro 7

St. Thomas Aquinas 27, Cranford 24

Timber Creek 23, Cherry Hill West 0

Toms River East 14, Barnegat 0

Union 21, Somerville 7

Union City 45, Bayonne 6

Vernon 45, Lenape Valley 15

Voorhees 41, Bound Brook 6

Waldwick 45, Becton 13

Wallington 19, Harrison 6

Washington Township 27, Williamstown 6

Wayne Valley 37, Wayne Hills 7

West Morris 43, Sparta 7

West Orange 28, Mount Olive 14

Westwood 48, Mahwah 0

Wood-Ridge 20, Butler 7

Woodstown 22, Glassboro 16