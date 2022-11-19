Friday Football Frenzy: Pa., NJ high school scores for 11/18

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- It's the final Friday Football Frenzy of 2022. Over 11 weeks, we've featured 150 different high schools in the area. The playoffs are in full swing and our crews braved the cold Friday night to finish the season strong.

PENNSYLVANIA SCORES

PIAA Playoffs=

Class 6A=

Central Bucks West 14, Perkiomen Valley 13

Garnet Valley 28, Downingtown East 17

Harrisburg 44, Central York 7

Manheim Township 42, Hempfield 7

Parkland 35, Bethlehem Freedom 10

State College 57, Erie McDowell 50, 3OT

Class 5A=

Cocalico 32, Solanco 8

Exeter 21, Northern York 7

Rustin 28, Strath Haven 27, OT

Upper Dublin 30, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 0

Whitehall 34, Delaware Valley 13

Class 4A=

Aliquippa 42, McKeesport 7

Allentown Central Catholic 38, Jersey Shore 31, OT

Central Valley 19, Thomas Jefferson 0

Crestwood 12, Valley View 7

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 47, Twin Valley 3

Manheim Central 42, Lampeter-Strasburg 6

Class 3A=

Avonworth 35, Shady Side Academy 0

Belle Vernon 42, Freeport 0

Central Martinsburg 35, Clearfield 6

Danville 41, Loyalsock 20

Grove City 42, Slippery Rock 23

Neumann-Goretti 22, Scranton Prep 14

Northwestern Lehigh 34, North Schuylkill 14

Class 2A=

Beaver Falls 54, Sto-Rox 16

Bishop Guilfoyle 56, Penns Valley 35

Camp Hill Trinity 24, Philadelphia West Catholic 0

Executive Charter 42, Lakeland 15

Southern Columbia 48, Mount Carmel 18

Steel Valley 32, Neshannock 17

Westinghouse 44, Clarion Area 8

Class 1A=

Bishop Canevin 49, South Side 21

Port Allegany 21, Brockway 14

NEW JERSEY SCORES

NJSIAA State Tournament=

Semifinal=

Non-Public, Group A=

Don Bosco Prep 48, Seton Hall Prep 14

Non-Public, Group B=

DePaul Catholic 35, St. Joseph-Hammonton 14

Red Bank Catholic 50, Holy Spirit 21