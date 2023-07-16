French restaurant in South Philadelphia highlights Bastille Day with block party

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some people in South Philly are bringing a French holiday to the city.

From the music to the food, the neighborhood of Bella Vista was transformed into a block party on Saturday as a way to commemorate the start of the French Revolution.

"Bastille Day is our Fourth of July in France," Bernard Grigri said. "So, it's our national holiday, lots of fireworks and dancing in the streets."

Grigri opened up the restaurant The Good King Tavern nearly a decade ago after moving from the south of France to Philly. He's held an outdoor celebration for eight years.

CBS News Philadelphia.

"We started this almost right away," Grigri said. "Being a French restaurant, we wanted to do something."

People from all backgrounds like Bill Wanjohi and his family came out to try out the French cuisine and learn more about the holiday.

"I was kind of surprised that Philadelphia celebrates Bastille Day," Wanjohi said.

"Food was delicious. Our daughter ate it all up," Nora Taplin-Kaguru said. "The fried fish, the sardinettes, and the raclette burger. I love raclette so I was really excited about a raclette burger."

CBS News Philadelphia.

And aside from the music and food, there were plenty of activities to keep the kids entertained.

"It's hard to take kids out to a restaurant so it's nice that our daughter was able to try food, have that experience in a place that is more kid-friendly," Taplin-Kaguru said.

Not all the fun was French.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Families played games of cornhole and kids got their faces painted as others lined up to get a taste of some French wine.

"Year after year we see all people coming so it's a great thing to see and to feel," Grigri said.

Bringing a bit of France to the streets of South Philly.