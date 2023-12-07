Watch CBS News
Local News

Freight train derails in South Philadelphia overnight

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

Train derails in South Philadelphia overnight
Train derails in South Philadelphia overnight 00:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Officials are investigating after a freight train derailed in South Philadelphia overnight.

The derailment happened around midnight along the 3300 block of South Delaware Avenue, near Packer Avenue.

At least three of the CSX train cars derailed, but it's unknown what, if anything, was inside the cars when they went off the tracks.

PECO said early Thursday morning that the derailed train came in contact with a utility pole and about nine customers lost power. The agency said crews deenergized the scene.

We've reached out to authorities to check if anyone was injured and are waiting to hear back.

Alexandra Simon

Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.

First published on December 7, 2023 / 5:35 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.