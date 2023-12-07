Freight train derails in South Philadelphia overnight

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Officials are investigating after a freight train derailed in South Philadelphia overnight.

The derailment happened around midnight along the 3300 block of South Delaware Avenue, near Packer Avenue.

At least three of the CSX train cars derailed, but it's unknown what, if anything, was inside the cars when they went off the tracks.

PECO said early Thursday morning that the derailed train came in contact with a utility pole and about nine customers lost power. The agency said crews deenergized the scene.

We've reached out to authorities to check if anyone was injured and are waiting to hear back.