City of Chester providing free security cameras and installation to residents

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Chester, Pennsylvania, are giving out free security cameras for homeowners, the department's commissioner, Steven Gretsky, announced on Friday.

Not only will the camera be given out for free, but a certified professional will come out and install it for free as well, Gretsky said.

Anyone interested is asked to contact Commissioner Gretsky at 610-447-8402 or via email at sgretsky261@chesterpolice.org. People who reach out will need to provide their name, address in Chester and a phone number to be contacted if selected for installation.

There is a limited number of cameras available.

The department recently started offering 12-hour shifts for officers to get more police on the street at the same time and provide better coverage.

The department is also hiring to get back up to full staffing of 92 officers. Over two dozen applicants applied for 25 open positions, he said last week.