Free speech group giving out cheesesteaks in Philly

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There's a chance you could get a free cheesesteak Wednesday morning if you're in the right place at the right time.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, or FIRE for short, is giving out 1,791 free cheesesteaks in honor of free speech, which was solidified as a right with the ratification of the First Amendment in 1791.

They'll be at Pat's and Geno's at 9th Street and Passyunk Avenue in South Philadelphia for the giveaway.

The giveaway starts at 11 a.m. and will go until supplies run out.

