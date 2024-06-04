Free Library of Philadelphia says there are "no plans" to cancel Author Events

The trailblazing Black architect behind some of Philadelphia's best-known buildings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Officials with the Free Library of Philadelphia say the institution has no plans to call off its popular Author Events speaker series, despite emails and social media posts claiming all upcoming events are canceled.

In response to what the library called "misinformation" a former staff member, the Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation said on Facebook that "there are no plans to cancel any scheduled events."

"We understand that misinformation can lead to confusion and concern among our team, stakeholders and the public. Please rest assured that all scheduled events will proceed as planned, and any changes or updates will be communicated promptly and reliably through our official channels," the message continued.

The confusion began Monday night when an email with the subject line "All Summer Author Events Cancelled" was sent out by the Author Events office.

The message, signed by Author Events staffers Andy Kahan, Laura Kovacs, Jason Freeman and Nell Mittelstead, said, "the entire lineup of scheduled Author Events is cancelled. The Author Events team is no longer with the Free Library Foundation."

The same message was also posted on the Free Library Author Events Facebook page minutes after the email was sent.

About 90 minutes later, a second email signed by Free Library Executive Director Monique Moore Pryor explained that Author Events was not canceled.

"We regret to inform you that the Author Events Team — Andy Kahan, Jason Freeman, Laura Lovacs, and Nell Mittlestead — have submitted their resignations, effective immediately. While we respect their decision and thank them for their many years of dedication, we want to assure you that we are taking steps to ensure a smooth transition and the continuation of our Author Events."

Author Events at the Free Library of Philadelphia is an ongoing series that brings in writers, illustrators and literary voices for presentations, Q&A sessions and book signings. Many events are free or invite attendees to pay what they wish.

As of Tuesday, June 4, the Author Events calendar is still populated with 20 events scheduled from June through the end of the year.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to the Free Library of Philadelphia for further comment.