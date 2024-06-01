Seniors in Camden County can enjoy a variety of free sports, activities this summer. Here's what's on the schedule.

Seniors in Camden County can enjoy free sports lessons and more this summer | Summer Beat

CHERRY HILL, NJ (CBS) -- Camden County is offering several free programs for seniors this summer, including lessons in golf, pickleball and bocce ball.

Dominic Vesper Sr. volunteers as a bocce ball instructor for the county.

"You don't have to be an athlete; you don't have to be a big guy; you don't have to be muscular; it's just a lot of fun," Vesper said. "To get out of the house, to do something, move around and just be together.

Former county commissioner Joseph Borregine, 94, enjoys participating in the county's programs for seniors.

"The socializing and meeting new people, making new friends when you're older," Borregine said. "They just go together."

Former Camden County Commissioner Joseph Borregine, 94, trying his hand at golf.

Here's a list of events going on throughout June.

June 5

Billards & Bowling for Seniors: 12-2 p.m.

June 6

Pickleball for Seniors: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Bocce Ball for Seniors: 12-2 p.m.

June 10

Just For Seniors After Hours Ceramics Class: 4:30-7 p.m.

June 11

Tai Chi for Seniors: 1-2 p.m.

Just For Seniors After Hours Ceramics Class: 4:30-7 p.m.

June 12

Free Book Club for Seniors: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

June 17:

Just for Seniors After Hours Ceramics Class: 4:30-7 p.m.

June 18

Tai Chi for Seniors: 1-2 p.m.

Just for Seniors After Hours Ceramics Class: 4:30-7 p.m.

June 19

Billards & Bowling for Seniors: 12-2 p.m.

Free Book Club for Seniors: 2-3 p.m.

Just for Seniors After Hours Ceramics Class: 4:30-7 p.m.

June 20

Bocce Ball for Seniors: 12-2 p.m.

June 24

Just for Seniors After Hours Ceramics Class: 4:30-7 p.m.

June 25

Jump n Jive Senior Dance: 3:30-6 p.m.

June 26

Just for Seniors After Hours ceramics Class: 4:30-7 p.m.

June 27

Seniors Summer Time Prize Bingo: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

June 28

Free Book Club for Seniors: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

You can find the full summer schedule of activities for seniors on Camden County's website.