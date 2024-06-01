Seniors in Camden County can enjoy a variety of free sports, activities this summer. Here's what's on the schedule.
CHERRY HILL, NJ (CBS) -- Camden County is offering several free programs for seniors this summer, including lessons in golf, pickleball and bocce ball.
Dominic Vesper Sr. volunteers as a bocce ball instructor for the county.
"You don't have to be an athlete; you don't have to be a big guy; you don't have to be muscular; it's just a lot of fun," Vesper said. "To get out of the house, to do something, move around and just be together.
Former county commissioner Joseph Borregine, 94, enjoys participating in the county's programs for seniors.
"The socializing and meeting new people, making new friends when you're older," Borregine said. "They just go together."
Here's a list of events going on throughout June.
June 5
- Billards & Bowling for Seniors: 12-2 p.m.
June 6
- Pickleball for Seniors: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Bocce Ball for Seniors: 12-2 p.m.
June 10
- Just For Seniors After Hours Ceramics Class: 4:30-7 p.m.
June 11
- Tai Chi for Seniors: 1-2 p.m.
- Just For Seniors After Hours Ceramics Class: 4:30-7 p.m.
June 12
- Free Book Club for Seniors: 10:30-11:30 a.m.
June 17:
- Just for Seniors After Hours Ceramics Class: 4:30-7 p.m.
June 18
- Tai Chi for Seniors: 1-2 p.m.
- Just for Seniors After Hours Ceramics Class: 4:30-7 p.m.
June 19
- Billards & Bowling for Seniors: 12-2 p.m.
- Free Book Club for Seniors: 2-3 p.m.
- Just for Seniors After Hours Ceramics Class: 4:30-7 p.m.
June 20
- Bocce Ball for Seniors: 12-2 p.m.
June 24
- Just for Seniors After Hours Ceramics Class: 4:30-7 p.m.
June 25
- Jump n Jive Senior Dance: 3:30-6 p.m.
June 26
- Just for Seniors After Hours ceramics Class: 4:30-7 p.m.
June 27
- Seniors Summer Time Prize Bingo: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
June 28
- Free Book Club for Seniors: 10:30-11:30 a.m.
You can find the full summer schedule of activities for seniors on Camden County's website.