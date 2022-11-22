Man turns himself in after deadly hit-and-run outside Philly bar
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A driver wanted in a deadly hit-and-run outside a Northeast Philadelphia bar turned himself in to police on Tuesday morning.
Police say Frederick Falcon, 22, struck 24-year-old Jason Corona with a vehicle after they fought at The Union Tap on Comly Road near Roosevelt Boulevard early Sunday.
Corona was in town from Vermont to celebrate a relative who recently returned home from a military deployment.
Police believe the incident was sparked following a fight over Corona's sister.
Falcon is charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, homicide by vehicle, and other related offenses.
