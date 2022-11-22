Watch CBS News
Crime

Man turns himself in after deadly hit-and-run outside Philly bar

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run outside Philadelphia bar expected to turn himself in to police
Driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run outside Philadelphia bar expected to turn himself in to police 00:33

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A driver wanted in a deadly hit-and-run outside a Northeast Philadelphia bar turned himself in to police on Tuesday morning.

Police say Frederick Falcon, 22, struck 24-year-old Jason Corona with a vehicle after they fought at The Union Tap on Comly Road near Roosevelt Boulevard early Sunday.

Corona was in town from Vermont to celebrate a relative who recently returned home from a military deployment.

Police believe the incident was sparked following a fight over Corona's sister. 

Falcon is charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, homicide by vehicle, and other related offenses.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 9:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.