Two people rescued from house fire in Franklin Township, Gloucester County

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Two people were rescued after being trapped in a house fire in Franklin Township, Gloucester County on Monday night, fire officials said. They were transported by helicopter to the hospital.

The fire in the 1700 block of West Boulevard in Franklin Township broke out around 9 p.m. and is now under control. The cause is under investigation, authorities said.

The people's condition is not known.

