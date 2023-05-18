Franklin Square fountain renamed after former Mayor Ed Rendell

Franklin Square fountain renamed in honor of former Mayor and Governor Ed Rendell

Franklin Square fountain renamed in honor of former Mayor and Govenor Ed Rendell

Franklin Square fountain renamed in honor of former Mayor and Govenor Ed Rendell

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Historic Philadelphia has rededicated and renamed Franklin Square's 185-year-old fountain. It's now the Rendell Family Fountain after former Philadelphia Mayor and Pennslyvania Governor Ed Rendell.

Rendell says during his time as mayor, Franklin Square was run down, and he would go there to privately eat lunch. That's when he says he came up with the idea to renovate the park.