Franklin Square fountain renamed after former Mayor Ed Rendell
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Historic Philadelphia has rededicated and renamed Franklin Square's 185-year-old fountain. It's now the Rendell Family Fountain after former Philadelphia Mayor and Pennslyvania Governor Ed Rendell.
Rendell says during his time as mayor, Franklin Square was run down, and he would go there to privately eat lunch. That's when he says he came up with the idea to renovate the park.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.