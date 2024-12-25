Philadelphia issues air quality warning after building fire in Frankford, Health Department investigating

Massive fire breaks out at industrial building in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood

Philadelphia officials are warning residents that air quality around the city's Frankford section could be impacted by a massive fire that broke out at an industrial building on Christmas Eve.

Firefighters first responded to the blaze around 9:30 p.m. on Dec 24, and posted on Facebook that twelve hours later on Christmas morning, they were still working to put out hot spots around the building near Frankford Avenue and Foulkrod Street.

The Philadelphia Fire Department said about 120 of its members came to the scene of the three-alarm fire, including medics, chiefs and other first responders.

According to the city, the Health Department is investigating and sent inspectors to collect air samples from the area "to assess air quality and the potential for any threat."

"At this time, no specific hazardous substances have been identified, and the Department is taking this action out of an abundance of caution," the Department of Public Health said in a statement.

People living in the area are asked to avoid going outside as much as possible. If you do have to go outside, the city recommends wearing a mask.

Residents are urged to keep their windows and doors closed, and use fans if possible to recirculate the air. Anyone with respiratory diseases, those who are pregnant, children and the elderly are at higher risk for symptoms related to poor air quality, including trouble breathing, nausea and dizziness.

If symptoms occur, the Department of Public Health says to contact a doctor as soon as possible.