Watch CBS News
Local News

Car crashes into building in Frankford: Philadelphia police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Car crashes in Frankford, Philadelphia: Police
Car crashes in Frankford, Philadelphia: Police 00:22

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A truck crashed onto the sidewalk and crashed into a building in Frankford Sunday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Ruan Street around 3:30 a.m.

CBS3 has video of the scene in which you can see significant damage to both, the front and rear of the vehicle. Watch the video above.

CBS3 is working to find out if anyone was injured.

It is not clear what caused the collision.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 4, 2022 / 7:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.