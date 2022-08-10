Former NFL running back Frank Gore facing domestic violence charges in New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Former NFL running back Frank Gore is facing domestic violence charges after he was arrested at the Tropicana in Atlantic City. Police say Gore dragged a naked woman through a hallway at the casino last month.

Officers did not arrest him at the time because the woman didn't show any signs of injury.

Gore played 16 seasons in the NFL before becoming a professional boxer.

He's due in court next month.