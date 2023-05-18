Watch CBS News
Local News

7-year-old girl dies weeks after Fox Meadow fire kills brother

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: May 18, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: May 18, 2023 (AM) 02:24

MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (CBS) -- The 7-year-old sister of a 12-year-old boy killed in a fire at the Fox Meadow apartment complex earlier this month has also died, the Maple Shade Police Department said Thursday.

Police identified the children as 12-year-old Alan John Marles and 7-year-old Hope Marles.

Shannon Marles, the children's mom, remains hospitalized and is stable, according to police.

The fire broke out just before 10:30 p.m. on May 7 at the Fox Meadow apartments off Route 73.

Three other people were also injured in the fire, police said.

Sixteen apartment units were impacted by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 1:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.