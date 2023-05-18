7-year-old girl dies weeks after Fox Meadow fire kills brother

Digital Brief: May 18, 2023 (AM)

MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (CBS) -- The 7-year-old sister of a 12-year-old boy killed in a fire at the Fox Meadow apartment complex earlier this month has also died, the Maple Shade Police Department said Thursday.

Police identified the children as 12-year-old Alan John Marles and 7-year-old Hope Marles.

Shannon Marles, the children's mom, remains hospitalized and is stable, according to police.

The fire broke out just before 10:30 p.m. on May 7 at the Fox Meadow apartments off Route 73.

Three other people were also injured in the fire, police said.

Sixteen apartment units were impacted by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.