Man killed in ambush shooting outside his home in Fox Chase

Man shot and killed in his driveway in Fox Chase

Man shot and killed in his driveway in Fox Chase

Man shot and killed in his driveway in Fox Chase

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was ambushed and gunned down just after parking his pickup truck, police said.

It happened on Whitaker Ave in Fox Chase just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a man and a passenger, believed to be his wife, were in the driveway when at least two men walked up and began firing shots. The husband, a 34-year-old man, is now dead.

At the time of this shooting, there was at least one child inside the home.

The couple was sitting in a white pickup truck when the husband was shot at least 15 times.

He was later transported to Einstein Medical Center where he later died.

After speaking with witnesses, police say at least two gunmen were waiting outside the victim's home in a white sedan. The husband then backed up his pickup truck into the driveway when the gunmen came up and started shooting.

"This 34-year-old in the chest torso, when police found him he was unresponsive in the driver's seat of the pick-up truck," Philadelphia police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "We found 30 spent shell casings on the sidewalk and on the front lawn and near the victim's driveway. There was another family member in the front passenger seat and for some reason, she was not struck by gunfire."

There have been no arrests in this incident.