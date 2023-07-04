About 150,000 pack Wildwood to celebrate Fourth of July

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) - About 150,000 people packed the Wildwoods to celebrate Independence Day, according to Wildwood's mayor.

Vanessa Mazur's family drove more than two hours to Wildwood from Dunellen, New Jersey.

"We're very happy and grateful that the weather's kind of held off," Mazur said. "Any reason to get away from home, from work. We're out here vacationing for the week, enjoying the holiday week, having a great time."

It's a great time for business at Laura's Fudge off East Wildwood Avenue.

Store Manager Chuck Luker said even though it's a holiday, it's just another day at the office for him.

"Just all the people here. It's beautiful. It's sunny," Luker said. "It's just work, work, work."

It's the first July 4th since city leaders closed a loophole in its ordinances, prohibiting all alcohol on the beach and boardwalk.

Mike Hill said the rules help promote the city's family-friendly atmosphere.

"I mean, that's fine," Hill said. "It doesn't bother us."

Moses Robles said it's nice not to be bothered with school or work on America's birthday.

"It's great to celebrate it especially with the fireworks and stuff and the importance of the day," Robles said.

The festivities conclude with a fireworks show along the boardwalk Tuesday at 10 p.m.