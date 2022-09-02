4-year-old boy injured when grandmother accidentally discharged her gun while unloading it, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 4-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the abdomen while his 45-year-old grandmother was unloading her gun, police say. The shooting happened on the unit block of East Penn Street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the grandmother was unloading her gun to put it in her lock box when she accidentally discharged the weapon, not knowing that a round was still chambered.

BREAKING: @PhillyPolice confirm a 4-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the abdomen by a family member who was cleaning a gun inside this Penn Street home. Right now, he is in critical condition. Three other young children were in the room when it happened. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/mhQZJ6h3Tm — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) September 2, 2022

The boy was rushed to the hospital and initially was in critical condition, but he has since been stabilized.

Three other children were in the room when it happened.

"If you are handling a weapon and you are in the same room as a 4-year-old, you have to really, really be careful," Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said on Twitter "these tragedies should never happen, and their impact affects entire communities."

"I'm devastated that yet another innocent child was critically injured by gunfire in our city. While our department continues to investigate the circumstances of what initially appears to be a tragic accident, we pray that this boy - and all victims of gun trauma - make full recoveries. These tragedies should never happen, and their impact affects entire communities. As parents, mentors, and community members we all have to do better; for our kids, ourselves, and each other."

Investigators ruled the incident accidentally and no charges are being filed at this time.