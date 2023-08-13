Five people killed in Plum Borough home explosion

Plum Borough has seen 3 explosions over 15 years Plum Borough has seen 3 explosions over 15 years 00:36

PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) - County officials provided an update on Saturday's home explosion in Plum Borough, saying that five victims were recovered from the scene, four adults and one child.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald was joined by Borough Council President Mike Doyle as well as Allegheny County Emergency Services Assistant Chief Steve Imbarlina to provide the update on Sunday.

Plum Police Chief Lanny Conley confirmed that five victims were recovered - four adults and one child.

Imbarlina also added that three people were taken to the hospital to be treated, two of those people have been released from the hospital while one remains in critical condition.

He said that 57 firefighters were treated on the scene for minor injuries and all were able to return to help clear the flames and the scene.

Also present for the update was Michael Huwar, president of Peoples Gas and he said that their gas systems, following inspection, were working as designed.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is now taking over the investigation and it is believed that it could take "months, if not years," according to Imbarlina.

As for electrical services, several homes remain without power but a plan is in place to restore that utility, with the exception of certain homes as the investigation continues.

Any resident that has questions about gas service in the neighborhood can find updates right here.

For those who may need help, Borough Council President Mike Doyle said that the municipal building will remain open and anyone struggling with the aftermath can can call 1-800-985-5990.