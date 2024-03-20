One year after fire, Fountain of Life community in Florence Township reflects, looks ahead

One year after fire in Burlington County, Fountain of Life community looks ahead

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — It was one of the largest fires in Burlington County's history, and Wednesday marked one year since the Fountain of Life Center in Florence Township was destroyed.

"It's like a piece of you is missing. It's like I wish it was here," Paul Hall, the senior class president at the Life Center Academy, said.

The Fountain of Life Center burned for days. Hall vividly remembers the destruction and the disbelief.

"Me and a bunch of other students, we were just there watching the building burn, and we didn't know what to do, we didn't know what could happen," Hall said.

The house of worship was brought to the ground.

On Wednesday, only a concrete slab is left, but one year later, the church community is still standing.

"Lord, we thank you that a year out from the fire we're still here," Pastor Matthew Boudwin said as he stood hand-in-hand with a group of students and paused to pray Wednesday.

The Life Center Academy attached to the church was saved from the flames. Students returned to campus last fall, and Boudwin says the church community has remained resilient.

"It's really been [to] remain faithful, remain steady in your work, and take care of each other," Boudwin said.

Now, plans to rebuild are coming more into focus.

"We've contracted with a company who's going to help us see everything through from point A to point B," Boudwin said.

The cross that stood tall on top of the church that burned was saved. It remains on campus and has become a gathering spot to reflect and pray. Boudwin said the goal is to somehow incorporate it into the new building.

"Whatever God wants to build, and our community feels like we need, that's what we will build," said Boudwin, who is hopeful shovels can get into the ground this summer.

In the meantime, the congregation is moving forward, and on Palm Sunday everyone will pay tribute to the year after the fire.

"I think it's going to be a very beautiful tribute to what God has done and what God will do," Boudwin said.