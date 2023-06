Former Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans passes away Former Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans passes away 00:20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Former Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans has passed away.

The news of his passing was first reported by 93.7 The Fan's Colin Dunlap.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans has died.

He was 46.

Haggans played for the Steelers from 2000-07, was a 2000 5th round pick of the organization and member of the Super Bowl XL championship team. pic.twitter.com/s1tNqDBECw — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) June 21, 2023

Haggans played for the Steelers from 2000 to 2007 and helped the team win Super Bowl XL.

A cause of death is not known.

Clark Haggans was 46 years old.