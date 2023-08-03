Former pro soccer star Jeremiah White chats about his Philly roots

Former professional soccer player Jeremiah White the Third chats about his claim to fame

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An iconic soccer legend with Philly roots paid a visit to our 9 a.m. show Wednesday.

The legendary Jeremiah White III caught up with our Natasha Brown to talk about the world's most popular sport and an advocacy project he has a personal tie to.

White started out his soccer career in Pennsylvania and attributed early success to his time with FC Delco and later on the Haverford School, where he went on to be named an All-American athlete.

Later the young soccer star went abroad where he was able to play for Team USA internationally.

"I decided to go to Europe to play for about a decade. But during that period I had the chance to represent our great country. It was just a tremendous honor to have that happen for me and my family," White said.

Besides his father, White isn't the only soccer star in his family, his son, Jeremiah IV, is also a talented player on the USA's U16 National Team.

"He's an awesome kid. He's just fantastic. He's put a lot of work in. He made the national team at, I believe, 14 and a half, so he's been on the team for a couple of years now and has just exceeded all expectations," White said.

Aside from soccer, White is also passionate about advocating for people with disabilities. His second oldest son has a neurological disorder called dyspraxia that affects processing, memory, coordination and judgement.

After his son, Daniel was diagnosed with dyspraxia, White took it upon himself to educate others and raise awareness as the disorder affects one in 10 people. He was recently elected chair of the board for the Dyspraxia USA Foundation, where he helps families find services and support for their loved ones.

To round off the interview, we of course had to ask about the Women's World Cup.

White left us with these final words: "You never bet against the champ."

Clearly, he's all in on the USA Women's team taking home the chip this year!