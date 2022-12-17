Watch CBS News
Former Philly police officer sentenced for child porn offenses

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A former Philadelphia police officer has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for child pornography offenses.

In July, 56-year-old William Watts Sr. pleaded guilty to receiving and possessing child pornography.

After he is released from prison, he will have five years of supervised release. 

He has also been ordered to pay $12,000.  

