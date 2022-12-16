Watch CBS News
Former detective Philip Nordo sentenced to 24.5-49 years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Philadelphia Homicide Detective Philip Nordo was sentenced to 24.5 to 49 years in prison on Friday.

In June, he was convicted of sexually assaulting witnesses in murder cases.

Nordo was also found guilty of stealing reward money, meant to help solve the murder of off-duty Philadelphia Officer Moses Walker.

The Philadelphia Police Department fired Nordo in 2017.

First published on December 16, 2022 / 6:09 AM

